SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.47.
NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,419,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,739. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.24.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
