Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Up 6.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.26. 362,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,680,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 10.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,645,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sweetgreen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

