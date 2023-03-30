Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.38% of Synopsys worth $186,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,486. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

