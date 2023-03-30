Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 3.4%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 28,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 75,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

