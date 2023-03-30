T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $63,430.96 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00014051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 4.50817805 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $48,755.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

