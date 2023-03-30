Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 28,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $482.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.