TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 100,733 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 924,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 101,793 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 919,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 414,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock remained flat at $24.71 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

