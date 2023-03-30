TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.