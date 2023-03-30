TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 29,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,877. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

