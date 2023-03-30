TAP Consulting LLC Has $11.12 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 548,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

