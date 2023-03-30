TAP Consulting LLC Invests $765,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,031. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.