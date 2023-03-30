TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.58. 76,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

