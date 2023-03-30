TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,999. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.61.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
