TAP Consulting LLC Sells 18,443 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,443 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HACK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 17,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,189. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.