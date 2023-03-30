TAP Consulting LLC Sells 426 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.58. 44,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,923. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $206.75 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

