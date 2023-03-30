TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $5.37. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 6,449 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

