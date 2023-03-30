TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.