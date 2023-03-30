Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Up 2.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.