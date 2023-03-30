Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.59. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,062,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 777,368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

