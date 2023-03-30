Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.9 days.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TEFOF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

