Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 24.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 137,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,372. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

About Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

