Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEI remained flat at $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,672. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Featured Stories
