TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.83 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $208.95 million and $9.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017670 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,152,790 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,819,208 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.