Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

TSLA traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $196.12. 69,017,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,093,281. The company has a market cap of $620.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average is $192.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.