Tether Gold Price Hits $1,976.22 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.75 million and $7.20 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for $1,976.22 or 0.06974993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

