Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157,877 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Texas Roadhouse worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3 %

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 203,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

