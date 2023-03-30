Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $26.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004613 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,713,181 coins and its circulating supply is 932,439,430 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.