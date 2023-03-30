Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.32) price objective on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £299.90 million, a P/E ratio of 232.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.54. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.50 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,395.35%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.