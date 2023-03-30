The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

