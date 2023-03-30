The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 50.4% in March

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AES Trading Up 1.3 %

AES stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72. AES has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $580,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AES by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

