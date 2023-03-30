The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,797,132. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

