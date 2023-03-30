The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,399. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.80 and a 200-day moving average of $315.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

