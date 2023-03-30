The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 323.7% in March

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a growth of 323.7% from the February 28th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 199,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GAB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 319,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,920. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
