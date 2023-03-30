The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,769. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

