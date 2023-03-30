The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 186,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

