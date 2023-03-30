Threshold Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $405.29 million and $52.09 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00200336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,998.98 or 1.00133620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,884,817.97076 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04259665 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $54,090,651.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

