Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 671,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

