Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 160,858 shares traded.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.95.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

