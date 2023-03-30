Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIRX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

