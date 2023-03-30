Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,126,500.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,857,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,460,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.
TLYS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 280,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,511. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
