Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,126,500.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,857,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,460,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

TLYS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 280,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,511. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

