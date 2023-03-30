Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 6,910,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,800,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

