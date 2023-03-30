Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

SAP traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $125.47. 395,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,715. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $125.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 76.70%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

