Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,580,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,275. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

