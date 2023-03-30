Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LILAK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.