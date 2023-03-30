Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 3.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.