Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 818,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 471,127 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 771.1% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 685,930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 709,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 347,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 356,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

