Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.29. The stock had a trading volume of 529,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.60 and its 200 day moving average is $319.00. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.