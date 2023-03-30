TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 53.7% in March

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,375. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

