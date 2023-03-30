ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW) Short Interest Down 47.8% in March

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBLTW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 29,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Company Profile
