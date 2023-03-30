TPCO (GRAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

TPCO Stock Performance

TPCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. TPCO has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

